EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A major local construction project has gotten a big financial boost.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) announced Friday a $29.7 million investment to complete the reconstruction of State Route 39 from Mulberry Street east to the Pennsylvania state line in East Liverpool.

The project includes things like new pavement, roundabouts, and lane widening. Tree lawns, street lighting, and on-street parking will also be added.

The investment from the U.S. Department of Transportation was awarded through the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program.