PITTBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A former police chief already sentenced in a case where he was convicted of stealing heroin from his department is now facing federal charges.

Timothy Butler, 45, is charged with theft of government property, according to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

According to the Indictment, from June 2017 until December 2018, Butler, the former Chief

of Police for Elizabeth Borough in Allegheny County, stole evidence – bricks of heroin with a value of over $1,000, for his personal use.

If convicted Butler could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Butler pleaded guilty in 2019 to county charges of stealing the drugs from the police station’s evidence locker and was sentenced to 45 months probation and 325 hours of community service.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said Butler confessed to another officer he was addicted to heroin.