Feds file complaint against Struthers credit union robbery suspect

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Monday against a man accused of robbing a Struthers credit union last week.

Anthony Salata, 46, of Youngstown, faces one count of credit union robbery, according to an affidavit filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Salata will have an initial court appearance Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

The affidavit says that Salata walked into the Struthers Credit Union at 808 Poland Ave. about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a bandana and red gloves. He first told a teller he wanted to open an account, but then told her: “This is a stickup. Give me all the money. No dye packs,” the affidavit says.

The teller said they opened their door and gave Salata money, which he put in a backpack before running away. The teller told authorities they knew Salata, who already has an account at the credit union, is a frequent user of drugs and is on parole.

As a warrant was issued for Salata’s arrest, Salata was found by firefighters lying in a ditch in Boardman. Also found with him was a large amount of cash and a bag with white powder inside, the affidavit said.

Salata refused any treatment and was taken into custody there by U.S. Marshals, the affidavit said.

Police later questioned Salata, who told investigators he robbed the bank to get money for drugs and for expenses for the pending birth of his third child, the affidavit said.

In June of 2017, Salata was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges of grand theft and misdemeanor theft. He was also placed under the supervision of the Adult Parole Authority for three years.