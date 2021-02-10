Feds fight release of Mercer County woman in pink hat during Capitol riot

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are appealing the release of a Pennsylvania woman accused of using a large pipe to break a window in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and giving directions to fellow insurrectionists about how to take the building.

A magistrate found that Rachel Marie Powell poses a “danger to the community,” but that she could be released on $10,000 unsecured bond with home detention and electronic monitoring.

Prosecutors are appealing the decision, saying Wednesday that Powell should remain locked up before trial.

The FBI says Powell is the woman in a pink hat shown in video shouting instructions through a bullhorn.