Feds close case on seizure of cash, home, DeLorean, ‘ghostbuster wagon’ in Braking Point case

'Cool cars' and $2.5 million in cash were taken from Ryan Sheridan and Braking Point accounts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Over $2.5 million in property and cash, along with several “cool cars,” are now the official property of the US government in connection to a healthcare fraud case in Mahoning County.

A final order of forfeiture was filed in US federal court Monday for the items and cash that were seized during the Ryan Sheridan and Braking Point corruption case.

According to court documents, the following items are now the property of the federal government:

$2.24 million seized from the bank account of Sheridan Enterprises, LLC

2016 Cadillac Escalade, titled to Braking Point Recovery Center, LLC

1981 DeLorean DMC Gullwing (“Back to the Future” vehicle), titled to Sheridan’s Cool Cars, LLC

1959 Cadillac Hearse (“Ghostbusters” vehicle, seized at Sheridan’s home)

1995 Chevrolet Caprice Classic Wagon (“Batmobile), titled to Ryan Sheridan

2015 Chevrolet Silverado, titled to Braking Point Leasing, LLC

$326,707 seized from LPL Financial account of which Sheridan is the sole account holder

Sheridan pleaded guilty in October 2019 to several fraud charges surrounding the drug treatment center. His sentencing is set for Jan. 23.

Prosecutors said Braking Point billed Medicaid $48 million for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Investigators said the group developed a “standard protocol” for giving the same amount of Suboxone, a medication used to treat addiction, to every patient who came in for treatment. These patients were not evaluated by a properly licensed doctor first to determine if Suboxone was medically necessary, according to investigators.

“Ghostbusters” vehicle seized in Braking Point, LLC investigation