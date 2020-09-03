Feds award Champion Twp. Fire Department $128K grant

The grant is part of $315 million awarded to departments nationwide

CHAMPION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Champion Township Fire Department received a $128,947 grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The award is an Assistance to Firefighters Operations and Safety Grant administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency in cooperation with the U.S. Fire Administration.

The grant is part of $315 million awarded to departments, EMS organizations and state fire training academies around the nation.

The money will be used to help fund professional training, wellness, fitness programs, equipment, personal protective equipment and supplies.