LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers, Liberty Township officers and Liberty Township firefighters were called to Route 11 Southbound after a crash involving a FedEx truck.

Authorities were called to Route 11 Southbound at the entrance to I-80 Westbound shortly before 9 a.m. The area is closed at this time.

Injuries have not been confirmed. Traffic is backed up in the area.

Authorities are still on the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.