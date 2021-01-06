Federal, state, local law enforcement search west side Youngstown home

A search warrant was served on Youngstown's west side

by: Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Federal, state and local law enforcement served a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Wesley Ave. on Youngstown’s west side on Wednesday morning.

At least one person was detained, but that person did not appear to be under arrest. The person was, however, being questioned.

Several law enforcement personnel gathered in the back of the house while others searched it.

One of the personnel on the scene would not say what investigators were looking for and would only say “multiple agencies” were involved in the search.

