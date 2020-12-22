Federal money buys Boardman homes to alleviate flooding

The latest step in alleviating the flooding problems in Boardman will require four families to move

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials in Boardman have been looking for ways to ease the flooding problems in the township, and they’ve now finalized another step in the process.

The latest step will require four families to move so their houses can be demolished. That’s going to cost some money, and that’s where the Federal Emergency Management Agency comes in.

One of the houses sits at 233 Wildwood Drive. It’s a stately looking, all brick Tudor with a small pond next to it. The house has been there since 1934. The others are at 230 Wildwood, 230 South Cadillac and 241 South Cadillac.

They all sit next to an unnamed stream that often overflows during heavy rain.

Boardman Township Road Superintendent Marilyn Kenner led the effort to get the $950,000 in FEMA grants to demolish the homes.

“All these homes are located in a zone, a flood zone, and so they do get flooded when we get heavy downpours,” Kenner said. “This is an opportunity to purchase their house from them based on a fair market value from an appraiser. We will be able to demo the houses and then we plan to do regrading and stream restoration.”

There are other houses along the stream also prone to flooding, and Kenner sent letters to 41 of their owners asking if they, too, would like to be considered for demolition. Only seven answered yes – the four scheduled for demolition and three others who’s grant money is pending.

“It’s a hard thing to say they you are going to leave your home. If you only had one or two devastating floods, you kind of think hopefully this won’t happen again. But I think when this happens so many times, sometimes you just want to give up,” Kenner said.

The plan is to have the properties bought by February and the demolitions started in March.