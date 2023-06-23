TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Fentanyl has been showing up in more street drugs, and federal lawmakers are acting to combat this.

So far this year, there have been 40 confirmed overdose deaths in Trumbull County alone.

Congressman Dave Joyce (R – 14th District) is among a bipartisan group of federal lawmakers hoping to combat the increase in laced counterfeit pills.

The “Stop Pills that Kill” Act, which was reintroduced last week, would create new penalties for laced counterfeit pill production and possession of items that go along with it.

“We’re going to treat fentanyl just like we do other Schedule 1 drugs,” Joyce said. “Therefore, the maximum possible penalties are going to be allocated in their sentencing if they’re caught with this.”

The legislation would also require the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to come up with a detailed plan for combating the surge in laced counterfeit pills across the U.S.

“Whether it’s lacing the drugs that they have or having them as pressed pills, that’s an important message to get across, because that word travels in the street that we’re not going to tolerate this,” Joyce said.