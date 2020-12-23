Federal grant will help with parks projects in Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – The Greenway Trail in Lisbon will be getting some work done. Ohio Senate Bill 310 has $300,000 going towards two different projects on the trail.

The Greenway Trail has always been a place to go for people walking or riding bikes, but there are bigger plans to get the trail from Lake Erie to The Ohio River, near East Liverpool.

Once completed the bike trial would go through Columbiana, Mahoning, Trumbull and Ashtabula Counties.

“Part of the bike trail from Lisbon to the Ohio River is the largest section by far of those four counties that is not completed yet,” said Columbian County Park District Chairperson Tom Butch.

The district applied for both state and federal grants to get this funding. They met with a contractor for estimates on the work, but they ran into a problem.

“What happens, sometimes, is by the time you have applied for the grant, time elapses, prices go up,” said Columbiana County Park District Chairperson Eileen Dray-Bardon.

Senate Bill 310 will give $200,000 to help with the funding gap. State grants, a 25% local match and federal funds all add up to over $1 million, but the funds are only going to a small part of the trail.

“This will be an actual new paved area right along State Route 154 that takes you out to that Park and Ride, about one mile,” Dray-Bardon said.

Lisbon will also see a new addition to the Greenway Trail. A bridge will be added connecting Willow Grove Park to the trail. Right now, the only way to get from the trail to the park is on State Route 30.

“Cross the bridge, the Canton Bridge, which is very busy, 6,000 cars a day and is not really a pedestrian part,” said Lisbon Mayor Pete Wilson.

The state is giving $100,000 to help cover the cost of the bridge.