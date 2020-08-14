Federal grand jury charges Youngstown man with distributing crack cocaine

The indictment alleges that Reynolds used a house in Youngstown to manufacture and distribute cocaine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man facing drug and gun charges was indicted by a federal grand jury in Cleveland on Friday.

According to the indictment, 40-year-old Marquis Reynolds knowingly possessed and distributed crack cocaine in the Youngstown area between April and August 2019.

The indictment alleges that Reynolds used a house in Youngstown to manufacture and distribute cocaine.

It also alleges that Reynolds had two 9 mm pistols on or around Jan. 21, 2020. Due to previous convictions, Reynolds is not allowed to possess firearms.

Reynolds faces charges of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, maintaining a drug premise and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

The investigation was conducted by the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.