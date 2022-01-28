Federal complaint filed in Youngstown bank robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint has been filed in federal court against the suspect in the November robbery of a downtown bank.

The complaint was filed Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio against Phillip Darrell Whitman Jr., 45.

The complaint charges Whitman with a single count of bank robbery for the Nov. 22 robbery of the First National Bank on Federal Plaza West.

Whitman has been in custody since city police arrested him a few days later. He was arrested after police spotted him driving a 2006 Cadillac they say was used in the bank robbery.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint said a man later identified as Whitman walked into the bank about 2:10 p.m. and first told a teller he wanted to cash a check.

He then gave a note to the teller that said “Cash or Gun,” reports said, and added, “I’m serious. Hurry up!”

Whitman managed to get almost $1,300 before driving away in the Cadillac.

Police found the Cadillac after a tip from a concerned citizen, the affidavit said. When Whitman was searched he had two “crisp” $100 bills in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, handwriting analysis of the holdup note was completed and it found the writing on the note is consistent with Whitman’s handwriting, the affidavit said.

Arraignment information for Whitman has not yet been posted.