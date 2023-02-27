EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference will be held today to provide details about the Norfolk Southern train derailment. The conference will be held 4 p.m.
These are the officials hosting the conference.
- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Regional Administrator Debra Shore
- Ohio Environmental Protection Agency
- FEMA Region 5 Regional Administrator Thomas C. Sivak
- CDC/ATSDR Team Lead Jill Shugart
- Pennsylvania Department of Health Deputy Secretary Dr. Wendy Braund
- Federal Railroad Administration Public Information Specialist Corey Gattie
WKBN will be live streaming the news conference. Check back here for updates on this developing story.