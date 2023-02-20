EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Following the train derailment, the real estate market has been a topic of discussion for many — if not just privately, in small groups as well.

Many in East Palestine are concerned about the value of their homes: Will they hold up as hazardous soil is being removed, as the water and air is being monitored?

As East Palestine residents try to get back to normal, some might still be worried. One concern is how they feel living in their home and whether it’s wiser to stay or to sell.

“A fully updated home — move-in ready home — typically will sell first over the not-so-improved and dated properties,” says Wendy Perez, a realtor out of Canfield.

Perez says in Ohio, it’s required by the state for a seller to disclose the age of things like the roof or furnace, or mention any improvements or safety hazards.

“Right now, we don’t know,” Perez says. “Fear of the unknown would be the biggest challenge that will probably stop the potential buyer.”

What about the safety hazards from the derailment?

Perez says she’s unsure if the seller could be liable if a hazard comes up that they hadn’t known about.

“You can’t disclose what you don’t know, so that remains to be seen for the future,” Perez says.

As far as the price of a house in East Palestine, it’s “too early to tell.”

“It’s a new, hot topic right now. Everyone is kind of waiting,” says Perez.

If someone is looking to sell a property in East Palestine, Perez says they might not get the value price for the home.

“Convincing a buyer to live there — especially because of the accident — it’s going to be a vey, very difficult thing to overcome,” Perez says.