FDA recalls cookie cake sold in Walmart stores, including Ohio and PA

(WKBN) – The FDA issued a recall on a cookie cake sold in Walmart stores in 23 states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake may contain undeclared peanuts that were not labeled correctly on the package.

No illnesses have been reported, and the FDA is asking those with severe allergies to not eat the product.

Those who purchased the product are asked to return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake is packed in a 12” bu 12” container with a clear lid and a black and gold diamond label with the LOT# 1133 found printed in black ink on the top of the package. The UPC code is 0074736651210.