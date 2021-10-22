FDA: Recall issued for 22,000 vials of antibiotic

(WKBN) — The Food and Drug Administration announced this week that drug manufacturer Merck is recalling 22,000 vials of IV antibiotic CUBICIN 500mg after glass was found in a vial.

Merck is recalling lot 934778 of CUBICIN — also known as daptomycin — with the expiration date of June 2022.

The antibiotic is usually used in a hospital or other monitored healthcare setting and is being recalled at the user level.

The FDA said that IV infusion of the glass particles could cause serious harm, including swelling, blockages and blood vessel clotting. However, the risk has been reduced by a label directing the healthcare professional administering the drug to check for particles.

Merck has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall to date.