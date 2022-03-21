(WKBN) — The FDA issued a safety communication to alert people of the potential for harm if at-home COVID-19 tests are not used according to the manufacturer’s test instructions.

The FDA is also reminding people to keep the tests out of reach from children and pets.

The FDA has received reports of injuries caused by the incorrect use of at-home COVID-19 tests, such as people putting the test chemicals in their eyes when the small vials of test solution were mistaken for eye drops.

The FDA is also aware of children putting small plastic vials in their mouths and swallowing the test solution.

The test solution may contain dangerous chemicals that can cause harm if it comes in contact with the skin, nose, mouth or eyes. The FDA recommends seeking medical help if skin or eye irritations do not go away after exposure.

