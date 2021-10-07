FDA issues recall for cookies, Bundt cakes, rice crispy treats sold in Ohio and Pa.

(WKBN) – The FDA reported Chocolate and the Chip of Los Angeles, which distributes to other states, is recalling various flavors.

The recall is due to the product possibly containing undeclared wheat, milk, soy and tree nuts.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Cookies, Bundt cakes and rice crispy treats were distributed in the Los Angeles area as well as CA, MA, TX, ID, NY, AL, AZ, AR, WA, UT, NJ, FL, OH, CO, GA, ID, MI, NV, NC, PA, VA, OR, and reached consumers through e-commerce and pop-up retail locations, according to the FDA.

Cookies were packaged in uniform pairs in a clear resealable plastic package labeled with logo and ingredient information.

Bundt cakes were packaged in a unit of four in a white bakery box and labeled with logo and ingredient information.

Rice crispy treats were packaged in single units in a food grade poly tubing labeled with logo and ingredient information.