(WYTV) – Health experts are always worried that we’re eating too much salt.

The Food and Drug Administration has new, voluntary guidelines to lower sodium levels in food.

The FDA wants us to bring down our daily sodium intake from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams and lower, if possible. Those tiny granules can make our food taste good, but too much can raise our blood pressure too high.

“Having high blood pressure is a major risk for heart attack, for stroke, for heart failure, even for things like dementia,” said Dr. Amy Pollak, who works in cardiovascular disease at the Mayo Clinic.

Cutting salt at the dinner table or when going out to eat can reduce our blood pressure by up to 10 points.

If you step out to eat, tell your server not to add any salt to your food.

And, when you cook, try more herbs and spices to replace salt.

Of course, maintaining a healthy weight or losing weight can also help lower your blood pressure.