FBI surrounds Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal agents say they are involved in an investigation at a Youngstown home Wednesday morning.

Agents were located in front of a house between Lasalle Avenue and Ridgewood Road throughout the morning.

Cory Taylor, of the FBI, said this is a joint investigation between the Violent Crimes Unit and the FBI. Taylor said several other locations could be involved.

Agents say that this is an ongoing investigation.

We’re working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.