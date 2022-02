BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple agencies were called to Boardman early Friday morning for an investigation at Beechwood Drive.

One man was in custody after 7 a.m.

The Mahoning County Sherriff’s Department and Boardman Police were also there. Boardman Police said that they were serving a warrant and that others on the scene are likely with one of the local task forces that were there assisting

Neighbors said that this a quiet neighborhood.

The FBI confirmed that this is an ongoing investigation.