AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 26-year-old man from Kent, who is facing several charges including assault, is expected in Akron Municipal Court Tuesday, for an arraignment.

Andrew Walls was arrested Monday on the charges after police say he punched two people, including a Black woman in the face and yelled racial slurs. He is also facing a count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Akron Police Captain David Laughlin told the FOX 8 I-Team that the FBI has been asked to look at the case to determine if Walls should face a federal hate crime charge

Cameron Morgan, 23, of Akron, told the I-Team she suffered a concussion after she was assaulted by Walls early Sunday.

Laughlin says the investigation is still ongoing.

“I am deeply concerned with, what clearly appears to be, a racially motivated assault in our City this past weekend,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett. “Hate has no place in our beloved city. We will use every resource at our disposal to bring anyone who engages in racially motivated or bias-based crimes to justice. We stand united with the victim of this heinous assault and her family to ensure justice is served.”

Walls’ arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m.

