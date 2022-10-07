POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Local Schools held safety drills on Friday to make sure students and staff continue to stay safe.

Around 25 first responders, including members of the FBI, attended.

There was a lockdown and relocation drill around 8:30 a.m. Students and staff practiced hiding and evacuating once the building was secured.

As a winter precaution, Friday’s evacuation route is one that will be used during inclement weather.

Poland Local Schools Superintendent Craig Hockenberry says the district wants to be prepared for any situation.

“We never know when, how or what the situation is going to look like, so we are at a complete disadvantage. So, drilling gives us a little bit of a high ground as we move through these and continue to get better,” he said.

Hockenberry says they are using what they learned on Friday to plan more drills.

McKinley Elementary and Poland Middle School held routine lockdowns.