FBI confirms presence in East Liverpool earlier this week

US FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION seal outside FBI building, Washington, DC, photo via AP

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI has confirmed they were in East Liverpool earlier this week after First News received an anonymous tip.

In a statement, the FBI said, “While our standard policy is to not confirm or deny possible ongoing investigations, the FBI is confirming our presence in East Liverpool, Ohio earlier this week.”

The bureau did not say why they were in East Liverpool or if there’s an investigation.

They are asking for any tips from the public to report to 1-877-FBI-Ohio with any possible violations of federal law.