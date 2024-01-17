LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The FBI is executing a search warrant at the QuickMed urgent care in Liberty on Wednesday morning.

At this time, it is unknown why the agency is there. WKBN reached out to the FBI for more information and is waiting to hear back.

WKBN also reached out to the owner of QuickMed for more information.

Investigators were also at owner Lena Esmail’s house on Wednesday morning. Multiple vehicles, including local police, were at the home in Liberty.

