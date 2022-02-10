HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard detective has received some recognition for his work in an investigation that spanned across several states. His boss says the detective is passionate about getting to the truth.

“It was an honor to be recognized like that,” said Det. Sgt. Michael Banic.

Hubbard Police Chief Bob Thompson says he received a letter from the Youngstown FBI office applauding Banic for his efforts into the investigation, identification and arrest of Miambo Maombi.

“It shows his character. His training that he’s had is really paying off. Then to get a letter like that from the FBI is just outstanding,” Thompson said.

Maombi was accused of robbing the Circle K in Hubbard and Domino’s in Niles back in June. He was taken into custody hundreds of miles away several days after both robberies.

“This initiated from a traffic stop in Indiana. The solvability of this case was probably next to zero and with our detective and help of the FBI, I don’t know any other two that could solve this,” Thompson said.

Through the investigation, Banic wrote search warrants to get Maombi’s cellular location history which police say helped connect him to robberies in eight different places.

Maombi was facing charges out of Trumbull County but passed away at the jail in October from an apparent suicide.

Police say prior to his death, Banic also got a full confession from Maombi and was able to provide information to investigators in three different states to prosecute Maombi in connection to unsolved sexual assaults and robberies.

“I’m thinking about getting to the end, getting to the truth and finding out what all actually happened is what my interest was,” Banic said.

“He’s very passionate. He’s always looking to get to the end of the story,” Thompson said.