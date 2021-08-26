Father worries for son, former Boardman grad, in Afghanistan

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man wanted to hear that all U.S. military members got out of Afghanistan safely.

Rick Mastriana has a son, James, who’s an Air Force doctor.

James is a 2006 Spartan grad who spent four months in Afghanistan, including time in Kabul and at the embassy.

He was airlifted out of the country Friday.

“We were beyond relieved when we found out that he was airlifted and found out he landed and said, ‘I’m safe.’ He said, ‘I can’t go into it now. Been up over 40 hours, going to try to get some sleep.’ As parents, it’s tough,” Rick said. “He’s doing what his heart is into. He’s helping his country. We’re proud, and of course, we’d love to see him home tomorrow, but is that really going to happen? Probably not. No one knows. We’ll have to see where this whole situation goes.”

James is in Qatar, using his medical training at a refugee camp, which is treating over 250 Afghan refugees a day.