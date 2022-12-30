CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A father and son are in custody for a shooting late Thursday night that left a man in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Alexander Alvira Mercado, 36, and his son, Alexander Mercado Camacho, 19, were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. They are expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in municipal court.

Detective Ryan Bloomer said the victim was shot around 10:15 p.m. outside an apartment in the 100 block of Jean Street.

Bloomer said the shooting happened during an argument between two different families.