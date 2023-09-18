FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – It’s been over a week since a shooting left a Farrell father of two dead in Mercer County.

Two suspects have been arrested in the Wallis Avenue shooting, one of whom is the mother of the victim’s child.

First News Weekend Morning Anchor Samantha Bender sat down with the victim’s father John Brown and shared the heartbreaking story.

Brown is devastated by the loss of his son JB. When family first learned the news, they raced over to Sharon Regional Medical Center.

“No parent should have to feel this,” Brown said. “Next thing we knew, the doctor came out and said, ‘We tried what we could, but he didn’t make it.'”

Court documents reveal a text chain between murder suspects Marcedes McKelvey and Da’Ryan Allen, which officials say was a setup.

Brown said he can’t accept the manner in which his son died, and he has one message for the person responsible.

“I hope the DA’s office realizes and they prosecute you in a way that you’re not going to get away with it,” Brown said. “You just set an innocent man up for no reason to be killed.”

Both suspects were supposed to be arraigned Tuesday, but the date has been moved to Sept. 27. JB first learned of that change from 27 First News.

“What parent wouldn’t want to be at the arraignment of the people that murdered my child,” Brown said.

District Attorney Pete Acker said the arraignment was moved due to a scheduling conflict. Acker issued a statement Monday explaining the process in the investigation:

I just completed a 40 minute telephone call with JB Brown’s parent and sister. They indicated that they were satisfied by those discussions. Losing a loved one in circumstances like this is a terrible thing. Their frustrations and anger are understandable under the circumstances. This office and Farrell PD are committed to seeking justice for JB Brown and his family. Ultimately, the evidence drives the cases. The investigation continues. Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker

Brown said JB was known for his infectious smile. He served in the Air Force and worked for Sharon Fence, but his proudest accomplishment was being a father.

“He was just a guy out there trying to make it, but he loved his kids,” Brown said.

As for what he’s going to miss the most about his son, John’s answer was quite simple.

“Him,” he said.

Brown said his whole family will miss JB’s presence. They hope to see justice served and are pleading that people put guns down.