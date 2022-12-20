**Related Video Above: Glenville football team state championship rally.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The pride of Glenville High School is being honored for his contributions to Cleveland athletics.

Ted Ginn Sr. is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award at next month’s Greater Cleveland Sports Awards, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announced Monday.

Ginn, who led the Glenville Tarblooders to a historic football win just two weeks ago, is going to be front and center at the ceremony hosted by Joe Thomas at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Jan. 25.

Not only did the Tarblooders beat Cincinnati Wyoming, making it the first Cleveland Metropolitan School District team to win an OHSAA state title, but Ginn also has a history of coaching players who go on to Division I college programs and even some who go all the way to the National Football League.

WJW photo

In fact, 22 former Glenville players who’ve worked with Ginn have gone on to play professionally. Along with coaching football, Ginn also leads the boys track team at the school.

Here’s a look at previous winners of the award, as provided by the commission:

2002 – Jim Brown, former running back, Cleveland Browns

2003 – Mark H. McCormack, Founder, International Management Group (IMG)

2004 – Bob Feller, former pitcher, Cleveland Indians

2005 – Richard Jacobs, former owner, Cleveland Indians

2006 – Herb Score, former pitcher and announcer, Cleveland Indians

2007 – Joe Tait, former broadcaster, Cleveland Cavaliers

2008 – Chuck Kyle, Head Football Coach, St. Ignatius High School

2009 – Bob Kain, former CEO, IMG

2010 – Dr. John A. Bergfeld, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon and team physician, Cleveland Clinic

2011 – Reggie Rucker, former wide receiver, Cleveland Browns

2012 – Austin Carr, former guard & current broadcaster, Cleveland Cavaliers

2013 – Bernie Kosar, former quarterback, Cleveland Browns

2014 – Tom Hamilton, sportscaster & announcer, Cleveland Indians

2015 – Jim Donovan, radio & TV personality, WKYC & Cleveland Browns

2016 – Mike Hargrove, former first baseman & manager, Cleveland Indians

2017 – Zydrunas Ilgauskas, former center, Cleveland Cavaliers

2018 – Sandy Alomar Jr., coach and former catcher, Cleveland Indians

2019 – Dolan Family, owners, Cleveland Indians

2021 – CC Sabathia, pitcher, Cleveland

Find out more about the awards and how to get tickets right here.