Fatal crash closes roadway in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – State troopers are on the scene of a fatal crash that happened in Wellsville Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 39 is closed at Boyd Road because of the crash. An estimated time of reopening is unknown.

Ohio State Highway Patrol didn’t say what caused the accident and the victim hasn’t been identified.

This is the third fatal crash reported in Columbiana County within the past 24 hours. Overnight, a Rogers man was killed in an ATV crash in Middleton Township, and a Wellsville man was killed in a rollover crash in Madison Township.

