The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 7

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – State Route 7 was shut down between Thompson Sharpsville Road and Custer Orangeville Road late Wednesday night in the Brookfield Township/Yankee Lake area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they are investigating a fatal accident that involved one vehicle.

Troopers said a juvenile was killed after crashing into a guardrail. No one else was hurt.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m.

Troopers believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.