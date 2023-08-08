COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — One person is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars and a motorcycle closed a portion of Route 14 in Columbiana.

The crash was reported at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 3:20 p.m., the road was closed near Homestead Drive and Town Center Avenue but is expected to reopen soon, when all three vehicles were towed from the scene.

Information about the victim and what caused the crash was not immediately available.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.