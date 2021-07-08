Fatal Canfield crash trial continues, medical examiner says victim died quickly

(WKBN) – As Michael Malvasi sat in court staring straight ahead, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy on Ryan Lanzo said in a taped deposition the victim suffered multiple serious injuries and quickly died.

“I would say seconds to minutes,” said Dr. Andrea McCollum, medical examiner.

“I’m not sure…did you say six seconds?” asked Attorney Rob Andrews.

“Seconds to minutes,” McCollum said.

Malvasi is charged with crashing his mother’s SUV along Shields Road in Canfield and then leaving his passenger, the badly injured Lanzo, behind and walking home.

As part of her taped interview, McCollum said the victim, who was thrown from the SUV, had internal injuries to his head and chest but also had alcohol and drugs in his system when he died.

As part of Thursday’s events in the courtroom, lawyers for both sides agreed to stipulate on the involvement of Malvasi’s father in the case, allowing Malvasi Senior to not have to testify in open court in person.

Authorities believe after walking home, Malvasi took another car, drove back to the crash scene and retrieved Lanzo’s body. Then, he drove back home and woke his father.

“In the backseat was the apparently unconscious Ryan Lanzo. Malvasi Senior then immediately drove the Avalon to Saint Elizabeth’s Emergency Care in Austintown. He did this alone,” said Attorney Mike Yacovone.

When police found the younger Malvasi at home afterward, they realized he was also hurt and called paramedics to have him taken for treatment.

“I overheard him tell the EMTs that he consumed approximately six shots in the evening, three to four beers and smoke marijuana that evening,” said Officer Aaron Young of Canfield Police.

The trial continues Friday.