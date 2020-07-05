Fatal ATV crash in Weathersfield Twp.

McDonald and Weathersfield Police assisted OSP at the scene

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is dead after a fatal ATV accident in Weathersfield Township.

It happened on Olive Street west of Ohio Ave around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

William Lipscomp of McDonald was riding on eastbound on Olive Street when he was thrown from the 1998 Yamaha Warrior after hitting a road closed sign.

Lipscomp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office.

McDonald and Weathersfield Police assisted OSP at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.