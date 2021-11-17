Fast-tracked congressional map poised to clear Ohio House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WKBN) — A fast-tracked map of Ohio’s new congressional districts is continuing its breakneck pace through the Republican-controlled state legislature.

An Ohio House committee okayed the proposal on Wednesday, with a floor vote anticipated on Thursday.

The 15-district map cleared the Senate on Tuesday, about 16 hours after it was unveiled.

The House was expected to vote Wednesday afternoon but that vote may be being held up by 14 Republicans who want to attach the bill banning mandatory vaccines.

According to the Statehouse News Bureau website, among those 14 Republicans is Trumbull County state Representative Mike Loychik, a Republican from Bazetta Township.

There are 64 Republicans in the Ohio House. It takes 50 votes to pass the map issue. If the 14 ultimately vote no, that would leave exactly 50.

Lacking Democratic support, the map would last only four of the 10 years until the next census, whose results trigger the once-per-decade map-drawing process.

Republicans argue it’s the most competitive of all maps considered, doesn’t unduly favor either party and is constitutional. But Democrats, voting-rights groups and scholars say the map is gerrymandered.