Farrell’s Prince of Peace Center hosts annual Christmas Day Brunch

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – The Prince of Peace Center in Farrell hosted their annual Christmas Day Brunch Wednesday.

The center’s staff and volunteers served up breakfast food like eggs and sausages.

Delivery was available for people who couldn’t make it out. Those who came out were even given a take-home meal so they would have something to eat later.

The Prince of Peace Center has been serving a meal on Christmas day at the center for a few years.

“We recognize there’s people who have nowhere else to be, nowhere else to go, no one to be with and we just thought it would be nice to be able to offer something for people where they can be part of a community,” said Joe Flecher, who’s retired from the Prince of Peace Center.

The center’s CEO says the need continues to grow in the Shenango Valley, and the number of people attending the meal reflects that.

In 2018, they served 62 meals on Christmas.

This year, 119 people signed up.