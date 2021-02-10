Farrell woman accused of whipping, abusing special needs adult

A relative of the victim said the incidents happened at the home of Angel Thomas on Wallis Avenue

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – A woman from Farrell is due in court later this week. She is charged with severely abusing an adult with special needs who was in her care.

A relative of the victim said the incidents happened at the home of Angel Thomas on Wallis Avenue.

The reported abuse was discovered a year ago, and the victim is now living elsewhere.

The relative says Thomas, who was arrested last month, repeatedly whipped the victim with an electrical cord and splashed her with hot grease, causing third-degree burns.

Thomas is charged with both simple and aggravated assault.