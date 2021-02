All appointments for the clinic are taken

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Farrell students will be learning remotely Friday because their school is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The city, school district and Walberg Pharmacies worked together on the event.

All appointments for the clinic are taken.

Anyone getting the vaccine will get their second dose in March. Farrell Schools will be going all remote that day as well.