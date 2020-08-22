Farrell steelworkers strike against NLMK

Steelworkers say that they are open to bargaining and establishing a fair contract that supports the members and their families

FARRELL, Pa. (WYTV) – Over 400 Union Steelworkers let their voices be known outside of the Farrell Plant.

On Saturday, steelworkers stood outside of the plant to show management that they aren’t happy.

The union and NLMK have been negotiating for months over a labor agreement that will cover more than 400 union members at the Farrell Plant.

According to the union, the sticking point during negotiations has been the proposed health care place, which the union rejected.

