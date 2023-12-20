FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Farrell standout Brandon Chambers Jr. will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State after signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

As a senior, the Steelers do-it-all athlete totaled 956 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns while racking up 3 interceptions and 52 tackles on defense.

Chambers was key part of the Farrell’s District 10 2A three-peat, where he posted 125 rushing yards and a touchdown in the team’s 16-9 win over Mercyhurst Prep this past season.

He joins Niles running back Antuan Gardner as local products that opted to stay in the Valley and play football for Doug Phillips and company at YSU.