Farrell man wanted in shooting of Sharon man

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Investigators are looking for a Farrell man charged with shooting a man in Sharon Friday night.

Tyree Mosby, 18, is wanted on attempted homicide and felonious assault charges.

Police were called out for reports of gunshots in the 100 block of N. Irvine Ave. just before 10 p.m.

When police got there, they found 23-year-old Jamel Allen suffering from gunshot wounds. Family members say Allen was shot four times.

He was taken to the area hospital. Allen’s brother, William Wiley, said Allen was in stable condition Friday. He said it was a senseless act of violence and now the family is calling for justice.

A warrant was issued for Mosby’s arrest.

Mosby is 5’9″ and 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators say Mosby should be considered armed and dangerous. They said he should only be approached by law enforcement.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Mosby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sharon police through Mercer County 911 at 724-662-6110.

A $6,000 reward is being offered by the family for information leading to Mosby’s arrest.