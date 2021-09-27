Farrell man wanted for June shooting arrested in N.C. in connection to homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WKBN) – A man wanted for an attempted murder in Sharon is sitting in a North Carolina jail Monday night.

Tyree Mosby, 18, is charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary.

Winston-Salem police were performing a welfare check for a woman when she failed to report to work early Monday morning, a release said. Police found her dead inside a Winston-Salem home. Police also found evidence indicative of a homicide.

Police discovered a vehicle had been stolen from the residence, according to a report.

After locating the vehicle and Mosby who was inside, police arrested Mosby following a brief foot chase, the report said.

Police also located Alexis Knox, 19, at a nearby hotel. She was identified as an acquaintance of Mosby. Both are suspects and are being charged with murder, kidnapping and burglary.

Mosby has been on the run since June, after a shooting in Sharon where a man was shot four times.

For that crime, he’s charged with attempted homicide and assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.