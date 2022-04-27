SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Farrell man was sentenced Tuesday for his role in a September robbery.

Hezekiah King was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of robbery (inflict bodily injury). He was given credit for 212 days he has been in jail since September 27, 2021.

King and Marlon Howard were arrested in September in connection with a shooting on Meek Street in Sharon.

Both men were both originally charged with robbery and aggravated assault. King was also charged with carrying a firearm without a license.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim met Howard and King to buy marijuana when both men pointed a gun at the victim and King told him to “run his pockets.” which is slang for robbery.

Police say as the victim tried to run and he was shot in the hip.

Howard’s case is still pending in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.