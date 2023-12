PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – A Farrell man will be sentenced at a later date after pleading guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Kenneth Miller, 62, entered his plea Monday in U.S. Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Miller conspired to distribute the drugs between June 2020 and June 2021.

He will be sentenced April 10. Prosecutors say Miller could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.