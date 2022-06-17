FARRELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Farrell is celebrating Juneteenth!

It all started at noon on Friday and continues through Saturday.

Organizers say they didn’t face as many obstacles this year as they did in 2021. The celebration is getting full backing from the city which didn’t happen last year because of the pandemic.

Freedom Day in the city includes music, food and vendors at Veteran’s Square. Organizers say it’s a great way for the community to come together and celebrate their freedom.

“To have Juneteenth, it represents that our ancestors, their fight, doesn’t end and we actually get to have the reward of celebrating their fight,” said organizer Lashay Nixon.

The celebration runs until 8 p.m. Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. A parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday starting at the Shenango Valley Urban League and continuing to Roemer Boulevard and then to Spearman Avenue before ending at Veterans Square.

A rib cookoff is also planned for Saturday. Anyone can enter as long as they bring their best rib, or mac and cheese dish, along with $20 by 4 p.m. The winner takes a cash prize.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.