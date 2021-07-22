Farrell High School teen hopes to win the crown at Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageant

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – One Mercer County teen is looking to reign supreme in the 2021 Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageant.

19-year-old Nikyah Jefferson is getting ready to compete for the crown.

She is already living out the platform she has set for the Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA 2021 Pageant.



“My platform is called 22:6, after Psalm 22:6. Train up a child so he or she will no depart from it,” Jefferson said. “I want to be an elementary education teacher and I want to be a special education teacher as well.”



As one can probably tell, youth development is her passion. Currently she works with preschoolers at the the Buhl Club in Sharon.



It’s been quite the rewarding and interesting experience.



“For instance I helped a child use the bathroom for the first time on the toilet, it’s just the little mile stones that help children through there life, I love it,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson, a graduate of Farrell High School, has been preparing for the upcoming Pageant for a year now.



Her inspiration for the stage comes from her mother.



“She competed for M.s Pennsylvania USA like over 20 years ago, we were cleaning out the attic one day and I was like, I wanna do that one day,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson says her community played a big part in her success so far.



She hopes to one day leave her own mark on the people around her.



“I just want to teach the children in my community, teenagers and adults it’s OK to step outside your comfort zone and just be you. God made you who you are,” she said.

She’s packed with ambition. She’s Miss Nikyah Jefferson and hopes to make her community proud.



“That’s your super power: nobody is you, so go out there and do what you want to do, go after it,” she said.