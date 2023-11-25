FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – In the PIAA 2A State Quarterfinals, Westinghouse stormed from behind to take a 28-20 lead with just under 2 minutes to play, the Bulldogs’ first lead of the game, to secure a 36-20 win over Farrell.

Both defenses showed up early in the first quarter, with each team forcing a turnover on downs.

But Farrell took advantage of short field position with a 29-yard touchdown drive that was capped off a 10-yard Brandon Chambers touchdown run.

Then, after another fourth down stop by the Steelers’ defense, Chambers ripped off an 83-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive.

After trading defensive blows the entire second quarter, Westinghouse finally found the endzone when Bulldogs quarterback Khalil Green hit Lloyd Penn for a 5-yard score to cut the Farrell lead to 14-6.

The Bulldogs got a huge swing in momentum coming out of halftime, forcing a Farrell fumble on the opening kickoff.

Westinghouse would capitalize with a 1-yard touchdown run from Green. The 2-point conversion failed, and Farrell maintained the 14-12 lead with less than 8 minutes left in the third quarter.

To start the fourth quarter, it was the Steelers taking the momentum back in the game with a 2-yard Kabron Smith touchdown run to extend the lead to 20-12 Farrell with just over 11 minutes left in the game.

Less than a minute later, Westinghouse came through with another huge play.

This time, Green hit K’shawn Hawkins for a 66-yard touchdown. The Bulldogs converted the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 20-20.

Westinghouse’s big play ability showed up again with less than 2 minutes to go when Taymir O’Neal took a Green screen pass 68 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

Westinghouse took its first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter, 28-20.

On the ensuing Steelers drive, Bulldogs defensive back Lloyd Penn came up with a game-sealing interception.

Westinghouse came from behind to steal it from Farrell in the final minutes with a final score of 36-20.