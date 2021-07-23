Farrell boy finishes up chemotherapy treatments

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – A young boy from Farrell finished his fifth and final chemo treatment Friday.

Damyan Williams is just 19 months old and has overcome a battle with leukemia.

He was diagnosed in February after battling rhinovirus. He rang the bell at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Friday afternoon to celebrate his accomplishment.

“It’s bittersweet because of everything that we’ve been through, but I’m happy that we’re at the end and we’re done after today. No more chemo,” said Williams’ mother Lakyse Chambers.

Williams’ family is thankful for all of the doctors that helped him overcome his leukemia.